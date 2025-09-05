US President Donald Trump has voiced support for a raid at a Hyundai car battery plant under construction in Georgia, where nearly 500 workers were arrested.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump referred to those detained as "illegal aliens" and said US authorities were "doing their job."
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said 475 people were taken into custody during Thursday’s operation at the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell.
Most of those arrested were from South Korea, according to Steven Schrank, HSI’s special agent in charge for Georgia.
"This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation," Schrank said.
He said investigators had uncovered "a network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors" who hired the workers, adding that officials are working to determine responsibility for illegal hiring practices.
"It was not just the parent company, but also subcontractors, and we’re unveiling that whole network," Schrank said.
No criminal charges have yet been announced, but Schrank said agents gathered additional evidence when they searched the facility under a warrant.
The raid involved HSI, the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and US Marshals.
The $5.5 billion facility, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, was hailed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2023 as the "largest economic development project in Georgia history."
It remains under construction and was expected to open next year, though it is unclear if that timeline will now change.
Hyundai said in a statement it was "closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances."
The company stressed that none of those detained was directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company.
"We prioritise the safety and well-being of everyone working at the site and comply with all laws and regulations wherever we operate," it added.