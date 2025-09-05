US President Donald Trump has voiced support for a raid at a Hyundai car battery plant under construction in Georgia, where nearly 500 workers were arrested.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump referred to those detained as "illegal aliens" and said US authorities were "doing their job."

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said 475 people were taken into custody during Thursday’s operation at the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell.

Most of those arrested were from South Korea, according to Steven Schrank, HSI’s special agent in charge for Georgia.

"This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians and Americans, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy and protecting workers from exploitation," Schrank said.

He said investigators had uncovered "a network of subcontractors and subcontractors for the subcontractors" who hired the workers, adding that officials are working to determine responsibility for illegal hiring practices.

"It was not just the parent company, but also subcontractors, and we’re unveiling that whole network," Schrank said.