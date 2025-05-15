Topic - Large Articles Section
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBCIran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctionsUS reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in TürkiyeFidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visitQatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with TrumpGulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
The Gulf-US summit was held in Riyadh during Trump’s current regional tour.The Gulf-US summit was held in Riyadh during Trump’s current regional tour.
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution processErdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talksNATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits regionIsrael intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Palestinians hope US President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.Palestinians hope US President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on SyriaFrom Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakesA key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summitTürkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye’s multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK’s power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye’s multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK’s power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power brokerA pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
From regional mediation to high-level diplomacy, Türkiye asserts itself as a strategic power broker on the world stage.From regional mediation to high-level diplomacy, Türkiye asserts itself as a strategic power broker on the world stage.
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shiftAnalysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.
Trump meets new Syrian leader AlsharaaTrump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
The US President Trump also asks Alsharaa to assume responsibility for Daesh detention centres in Syria that are currently under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG.The US President Trump also asks Alsharaa to assume responsibility for Daesh detention centres in Syria that are currently under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG.
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in LibyaUN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Libyan media says flights were suspended at Mitiga airport due to the clashes, while the Education Ministry suspended classes at schools in the capital.Libyan media says flights were suspended at Mitiga airport due to the clashes, while the Education Ministry suspended classes at schools in the capital.