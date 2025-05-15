logo
an hour ago
Israel's Gaza attacks show no will for ceasefire: Qatar
an hour ago
Congresswoman pushes for recognition of Palestinian Nakba in US
an hour ago
US aid group to start work in Gaza by end of May
an hour ago
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Qatar slams Israel, says Tel Aviv not interested in Gaza ceasefire
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
By Murat Sofuoglu
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
The Gulf-US summit was held in Riyadh during Trump’s current regional tour.
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Palestinians hope US President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will put pressure on Israel for a ceasefire.
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.
Tuncay Şahin
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye’s multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK’s power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
From regional mediation to high-level diplomacy, Türkiye asserts itself as a strategic power broker on the world stage.
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
The US President Trump also asks Alsharaa to assume responsibility for Daesh detention centres in Syria that are currently under the control of the terrorist group PKK/YPG.
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Libyan media says flights were suspended at Mitiga airport due to the clashes, while the Education Ministry suspended classes at schools in the capital.
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Indian Border Security Force's trooper had crossed into Pakistani territory last month.
