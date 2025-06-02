WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
The demolitions included 16 homes and brought the year’s total to 93 structures, 53 of them residential.
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes. / AA
18 hours ago

The Israeli army demolished 33 Palestinian structures in the occupied East Jerusalem last month, a record number this year, an Israeli rights group has said.

The demolished buildings included 16 residential units and 17 non-residential structures, Ir Amim organisation said in a statement on Monday.

The demolitions brought the number of Palestinian buildings razed by Israel in the occupied city to 93, including 53 residential structures and 40 non-residential buildings, the group said.

Figures released by the Israeli group showed that 23 buildings were demolished in January, 15 in February, 14 in March, and 8 in April.

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, as only a small number of permits are issued for Palestinians in East Jerusalem annually, according to Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organisations.

In contrast, there has been a rising number of permits issued by Israeli authorities for the construction of settlements on the territory of East Jerusalem.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa Mosque is located.

It illegally annexed the entire city in 1980, which was never recognised by the international community.

RelatedTRT Global - Global outrage over Israeli plan to build new West Bank settlements
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump open to meet Putin, Zelenskyy in Türkiye
Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Out of office, Matthew Miller now admits Israel committed war crimes in Gaza
Man convicted for burning Quran outside Turkish consulate in London
Floating piers, private military contractors — Why US bids to deliver aid to Gaza failed repeatedly
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said to be under new scrutiny from US prosecutors
No negative outcome in second round of Russia-Ukraine talks: Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
Israel demolished record number of Palestinian structures in East Jerusalem last month: group
Here's everything you need to know about Poland's new president
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Prague’s Muslims shunned in their bid to establish a mosque
Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation bolsters regional security: President Erdogan
Militants kill over 30 soldiers, overrun military base in Mali
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us