Israel's announcement of the creation of 22 new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank has sparked widespread condemnation from governments around the world.

The move puts further strain on relations with the international community, already taxed by the war in Gaza.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are regularly condemned by the United Nations as illegal under international law and are seen as one of the main obstacles to a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The decision to establish more, taken by the country's security cabinet, was announced by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, himself a settler, and Defence Minister Israel Katz, who is in charge of managing the communities.

Here are the reactions from countries and international organisations.

TRT Global - World's top wealth fund excludes Israeli firm over West Bank settlement support Norway's sovereign wealth fund has removed the Israeli company Paz Retail and Energy from its portfolio for supplying fuel to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. 🔗

United Nations

Israel's plan is a step "in the wrong direction," the United Nations chief's spokesperson said.

"We stand against any and all" expansion of the settlements, Stephane Dujarric told reporters, repeating calls by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for "Israel to cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory ... they're an obstacle to peace and economic and social development."

Jordan

Jordan denounced the plan as an infringement of Palestinian rights.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry dubbed the decision “a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law," and a move that undermines peace prospects.

It called the Israeli settlement measures and decisions in the occupied West Bank "null and void," as Israel has no sovereignty over Palestinian land.

United Kingdom

The British minister for the Middle East also issued a condemnation.

"The Israeli government’s approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is a deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood," Hamish Falconer said in a post on X.

"The UK condemns these actions. Settlements are illegal under international law, further imperil the two-state solution, and do not protect Israel," he added.

Switzerland

Switzerland also condemned the plan, warning that the move is a "major obstacle" to peace.

"Switzerland condemns the approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory by Israel. They are illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, a nd a major obstacle to peace," the Foreign Ministry said on X.

"Expansion and settler violence must stop," the ministry urged.

Norway

The Norwegian foreign minister expressed serious concerns over the situation in the occupied West Bank, stressing that the establishment of new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory is "completely unacceptable."

In response to an Anadolu email, Espen Barth Eide criticised Israel's decision to set up new illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Israel’s establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank is illegal under international law and completely unacceptable," he noted.

Terming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory "extremely serious," Eide said only a Palestinian state and a two-state solution can ensure the security of both Palestinians and Israelis.

Finland

Finland also rejected the Israeli plan.

"We reject the Israeli government's approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. Settlements are illegal under international law," Foreign Minister Eline Valtonen said on X.

"Creating deliberate obstacles to the two-state solution is unacceptable and runs counter to international efforts to advance peace."

Spain

The Spanish government strongly condemned the Israeli move, saying the plan violates international law and jeopardises the prospects for peace in the region.

"The settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, undermine the viability of the two-state solution, and are a threat to peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Madrid also expressed "deepest dismay" over the intensification of Israel's military operations in the occupied West Bank, particularly in and around the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams refugee camps.

It denounced the demolition of Palestinian homes, increasing settler violence, and the forced displacement of thousands of Palestinians -- calling these acts clear violations of international humanitarian law.