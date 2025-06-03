BIZTECH
Car dealers in China risk closure due to automaker inventory glut
Chinese car dealers report being overwhelmed with unsold stock from automakers, raising fears of widespread closures in the automotive retail sector.
Aggressive price wars are pushing dealerships into financial hardship. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Chinese auto dealers on Tuesday called on automakers to stop offloading too many cars on dealerships, as intense price wars are pressuring their cash flow, driving down their profitability and forcing some to shut.

The proposal came on the heels of an official call over the weekend for the auto industry to halt bruising price wars.

Conditions facing car dealers have become "even more severe" amid a new round of hefty discounting since the second quarter, according to a statement from the China Auto Dealers Chamber of Commerce.

Automakers should set reasonable annual production and sales targets and should not transfer inventory to dealers and force them to stockpile cars, the chamber proposed on Tuesday.

The cycle of payments to dealers should be shortened and dealers "shall not be coerced to withdraw from the network and close their stores in the name of optimising network channels," it said.

A large dealer of BYD, a Chinese electric vehicle maker, in the eastern province of Shandong went out of business, with at least 20 of its stores found to be deserted or shut, local media reported last week.

SOURCE:Reuters
