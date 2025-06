The doctor was at home in Gaza’s Khan Younis with his ten children when the air strike hit, killing all but one. He was rushed to Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, where he had been receiving treatment for critical injuries.



His wife, Dr Alaa al Najjar, a paediatrician at the same hospital, was on duty when she received the charred bodies of nine of her children. She now faces the unbearable loss of her husband and nearly all her children.