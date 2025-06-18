Washington DC — US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has found himself in a heated clash as he defended his support for President Donald Trump and Israel amid rising tensions with Iran.



When Cruz faltered on specifics, Conservative host Tucker Carlson pounced during the Tuesday interview, which has gone viral now, "How many people live in Iran?"

"I don't know the population," Cruz replied.

"You don't know the population of the country you seek to topple?" Carlson pressed.

"I don't sit around memorising population tables," said Cruz.

"They have 92 million people," Carlson responded.

The exchange underscored a deepening conservative rift, coming at a moment when the Republican base appears split into two camps, those backing military action against Iran and those warning against it.

'You don't know anything about Iran'

In a tense exchange, Carlson questioned Cruz on Iran's ethnic and religious makeup.

Cruz answered that Iranians are "Persians and predominantly Shia" but could not offer any figures.

"You're a senator calling for the overthrow of a government and you don't know anything about the country," Carlson said.

Cruz pushed back: "You're the one who doesn't know anything about the country. You're saying they're not trying to assassinate Donald Trump."

The interview also exposed contradictions over Washington's role in Israeli strikes on Iran.

Cruz said, "We are carrying out military strikes today," before clarifying: "Israel is leading them, with our help."

Carlson noted that the White House had denied any direct US role.

"This is high-stakes, Senator. If you're saying the US government is involved — people are listening," he said.

"We are supporting Israel," Cruz responded.

The US National Security Council has not confirmed any direct military involvement.

Official statements have so far been limited to diplomatic backing for Israel and warnings directed at Iran.

Related TRT Global - Israel expects US to enter fray as it bombs Iran — Israeli media

Right-wing divide

Former Fox News host Carlson has criticised President Trump's support for Israel's military aggression against Iran, warning it could drag the United States into another costly war.

In a conversation with Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, Carlson said he feared it would "further weaken" the country and described the moment as "the end of the American empire."

Trump dismissed the remarks, calling Carlson "kooky" and mocking his media status.

The New York Times reported a widening rift inside the right-wing media and MAGA base, with Carlson accusing former colleagues of promoting wars that "don't help the United States."