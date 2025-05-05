Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha has won a Pulitzer Prize in "commentary" category.

The Pulitzer committee on Monday awarded Abu Toha, a poet from Gaza, for essays published in The New Yorker magazine.

The committee praised his "essays on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of more than a year and a half of war with Israel."

In a post to social media on Monday, Abu Toha announced the award and posted, "Let it bring hope. Let it be a tale," quoting the poem of Palestinian author Refaat Alareer, who was killed by Israel in December 2023 strike on Gaza.

Palestinian photographers from AFP were finalists in the breaking news photography category for "powerful images" from besieged Gaza, earning praise for encapsulating "the enduring humanity of the people of Gaza amid widespread destruction and loss."

Coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and war in Sudan, and the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump, dominated the Pulitzer Prizes announced Monday at Columbia University in New York.

As prestigious awards in US journalism, the Pulitzers also recognize literature, drama and music.

Trump assassination bid

The core issues of the 2024 US presidential campaign took center stage at the awards, which recognized coverage of Trump and his bloodied ear after a July 13 assassination attempt.

The Washington Post staff won in the category of breaking news reporting for the paper's "urgent and illuminating" coverage of the gunshot that wounded Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Reuters news agency won in the investigative journalism category for its "boldly reported expose" of lax fentanyl regulation in the United States and abroad.

Images from Trump's assassination attempt made headlines worldwide, and a New York Times photographer won a breaking news photography Pulitzer for an image where the bullet could be seen flying toward Trump's head at the campaign event.

Sudan conflict

The Pulitzer for best international reporting was awarded to New York Times journalist Declan Walsh for coverage of the bloody conflict in Sudan, the illicit gold trade and regional negotiations at the heart of local clashes.

The Pulitzer Prizes are overseen by Columbia University, which was the site of many pro-Palestinian demonstrations and subsequent crackdowns.

It is currently embroiled in controversy following the arrest of foreign students who participated in demonstrations against Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and are facing threats of deportation and expulsion from the United States.