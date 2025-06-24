Türkiye is "imperative" to UK security interests across Europe and on NATO’s flanks and remains a key alliance and bilateral partner for the UK, according to a British policy paper.

In a new government review published on Tuesday, titled National Security Strategy 2025: Security for the British People in a Dangerous World, Britain highlighted Türkiye's importance and partnership in defence and security.

"At the crossroads between the Black Sea, the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, Türkiye is imperative to UK security interests across Europe and on NATO’s flanks and remains a key NATO and bilateral partner for the UK, with strong military integration and defence industrial collaboration," the document said.

Pointing to dangers and challenges, the National Security Strategy also stated that Britain must prepare for the potential of a "wartime scenario" in the "UK homeland" for the first time in many years.

"We are in an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security," it said, calling Russia "the most obvious and pressing example of this" over the ongoing Ukraine war.

The review added: "For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario."

'Period of rapid change and uncertainty'

On the recent tensions between India and Pakistan and military conflict between Israel and Iran, the document stressed that a significant escalation in any of these theatres would have a "profoundly negative impact" on Britain's energy security, the cost of living, and the ability to grow our economy.

"As the second largest economy in the world, with strong central government control, the challenge of competition from China... has potentially huge consequences for the lives of British citizens."

On cooperation, the policy paper pointed to a "period of rapid change and uncertainty," saying that "it will be more important than ever before that the UK has strong alliances."

"This remains a major source of our competitive strategic advantage," it added.

The document said that the UK is committed to contributing to security and stability in the Middle East, through its diplomatic, humanitarian, military, and prosperity footprint.

"We are committed to a safe and secure Israel and advancing Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution," it said, adding that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and security.

The UK is also working to "contain Iran’s destabilising influence" and to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, it said.

UK 'facing daily challenges on the home front'

Following the report, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the country is "facing daily challenges on the home front."

The UK is being targeted by "very, very frequent and very, very serious" cyberattacks, he told Sky News.

Starmer also touched on energy security as a concern amid the Russia-Ukraine war but he also called Iran a "threat."

"We have to guard properly against those threats, and we will do so," he added.