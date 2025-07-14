Gaza ceasefire mediators are ramping up their efforts to resolve obstacles hindering indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Egyptian media has said.

The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing unnamed sources, said on Monday that Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of Egypt’s broader push to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

The timing and location of the meeting were not disclosed.

Rashad also held a series of intensive discussions with both Palestinian and Israeli negotiators, the sources added.

These talks aim to bridge gaps in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations and facilitate progress toward a lasting truce in the war-torn Gaza, the channel said.

According to the broadcaster, Cairo and Doha agree on the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement that includes the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives.

Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators have been intensifying contacts and meetings with Israel and Hamas to break the impasse and advance efforts towards de-escalation in Gaza, according to the report.

Relentless bombardment

Hamas said on Wednesday it agreed to release 10 living Israeli captives as a sign of "flexibility" to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, while Israel remains rigid on key points, including its withdrawal from Gaza.

In contrast, Israel insists on a buffer zone 2 to 3 kilometres (1.2 - 1.9 miles) wide in the Rafah area, and 1 to 2 kilometres (0.6 - 1.2 miles) in other border areas.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.