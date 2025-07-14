Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has criticised the so-called “humanitarian city” that the Netanyahu government plans to build in Rafah, in southern Gaza, comparing it to a “concentration camp.”

In an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, he emphasised that if the plan were implemented, it would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” adding, “If [the Palestinians] are to be exiled to the new ‘humanitarian aid city,’ you can say this is part of ethnic cleansing.”

Olmert also added that instead of helping Palestinians in Gaza, building such a so-called “humanitarian city” would result in their forced displacement.

'Humanitarian city'?

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that even if a ceasefire is reached, Israel wants to maintain control over Rafah.

He said that he had instructed the army to prepare a plan to build a so-called “humanitarian city” in the area to deport Palestinians to other countries.

Katz said that once people enter the area, they will not be allowed to leave.

He explained that Palestinians would undergo screening before entering and that they aim to move an initial 600,000 people there.

He said the goal is to gather all Palestinians in an area “managed by international organisations and secured by the Israeli army.”

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered the establishment of the so-called “humanitarian city” in Rafah at a cabinet meeting on 5 July.

It has been claimed that even if Israel reaches a ceasefire with Hamas, it will not withdraw from Rafah, which lies between the Morag and Philadelphi corridors.

The idea of deporting Palestinians from Gaza to other countries was proposed by US President Donald Trump and later adopted by Israel, with Netanyahu repeatedly saying they are working to implement it.