The publisher of "Roblox" has promised to set up age verification mechanisms, after allegations the video game massively popular with children and teens worldwide has fallen short on safety.

Roblox will "expand age estimation to all Roblox users who access our on-platform communication features by the end of this year", the American company's head of safety Matt Kaufman wrote in a blog post.

The company would combine estimates of users' ages, checks on official IDs and parental consent to "launch new systems designed to limit communication between adults and minors unless they know each other in the real world", he added in the Wednesday post.

Around 100 million people use Roblox every day, with children under 13 accounting for around 40 per cent of 2024 users, according to the company.

But the game has repeatedly been accused of failing to protect its youngest players in recent years.

Exploitation