US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said he expects India to apologise and resume the stalled trade talks amid a widening rift between both countries that has seen the US impose punitive tariffs on India, and its leadership cosying up to Washington's rivals, China and Russia.

"In a month or two, I think India's going to be at the table, and they're gonna say they're sorry, and they're going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump, and it will be on Donald Trump's desk how he wants to deal with [Indian PM Narendra] Modi," Lutnick told Bloomberg on Friday.

Lutnick was commenting after US President Donald Trump remarked that US has lost both India and Russia to "deepest, darkest" China, in a Truth Social post featuring a recent photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side. In his post, Trump wished Modi, Putin and Xi a "long and prosperous future".

He, however, characterised Modi's assembly with Russian and Chinese leaders as mere "bravado," saying Canada's initial tough stance led to economic setbacks for the country.

Eventually, he said, Canadian businesses urged a deal with America.

"[PM Mark] Carney got elected with this term 'elbows up', meaning, let's fight with America. They put on retaliatory tariffs. They were all bravado, and what happened, their GDP went negative 1.6 percent, unemployment rocketing towards 8 percent. And what did Carney just do? He just finally dropped his retaliatory tariffs," Lutnick said.

"So I think what happens is it's all bravado, because you think it feels good to fight with the biggest clients in the world. But eventually, your businesses are going to say, 'You've got to stop this and go make a deal with America'."

'They're the vowel between Russia and China'

Lutnick also charged New Delhi for not opening its markets for American goods and asked it to stop buying discounted Russian oil that Washington says funds Moscow's war in Ukraine.