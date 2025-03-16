TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye-US relations to advance in new era, Turkish President Erdogan tells Trump
Erdogan, in phone call with Trump, reiterates support for decisive initiative to end war in Ukraine.
Türkiye-US relations to advance in new era, Turkish President Erdogan tells Trump
Erdogan said regional and global developments have made it necessary to increase consultations between Türkiye and the US on all issues. / AA
March 16, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to his US counterpart Donald Trump and expressed his full confidence that Türkiye and the US will advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and in a sincere manner in the new era of relations.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, bilateral relations, regional and global issues were discussed during the call on Sunday.

The two last had a phone conversation in November, when Erdogan congratulated Trump on his victory for a second term.

Erdogan said regional and global developments have made it necessary to increase consultations between Türkiye and the US on all issues, adding that Ankara supports Trump's decisive and direct initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Improving defence cooperation

Türkiye has been working for a just and lasting peace since the very beginning of the three-year-long war and will continue to do so, he said.

The Turkish president said it is important for the two countries to contribute together to the lifting of sanctions on Syria to restore stability in the war-torn country, to make the new administration functional and for normalisation, which will enable Syrians to return to their homeland.

Steps are also expected from the US in the new period in the fight against terrorism with an understanding that respects Türkiye's interests, Erdogan said, highlighting that in order to improve defence cooperation, it is necessary to end CAATSA sanctions, finalise the F-16 procurement process and finalise the issues of Türkiye's re-participation in the F-35 program.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us