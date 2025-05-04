TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish deputy minister participates in President Nguema's inauguration in Gabon
Türkiye's participation in President Nguema’s swearing-in ceremony reinforces support for Gabon’s new constitutional and democratic order.
Turkish deputy minister participates in President Nguema's inauguration in Gabon
Türkiye-Gabon relations Gabon, the seventh-largest crude oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, also holds the world's third-largest renewable water reserves. / TRT World and Agencies
May 4, 2025

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran attended the inauguration ceremony of Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Saturday, on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye.

The presidential elections, which marked the end of Gabon's transitional government period, were held on April 12, ahead of the previously pledged timeline. Transitional Government President Oligui Nguema won the election with 94.85 percent of the vote, becoming the country’s new president.

The election marked a key step in the Central African nation’s transition from military to civilian rule. Nguema led a group of senior Gabonese army officers who deposed President Ali Bongo in August 2023.

Following the country’s 2023 military coup, Nguema, a former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in as the country's transitional president, ending 56 years of the so-called Bongo dynasty.

Last November, a referendum was held to decide on a new constitution, presented as a crucial step toward holding a presidential election. The new constitution abolished the post of prime minister, allowed Nguema to run for president, and provided for a seven-year presidential term with a maximum of two terms.

Türkiye-Gabon relations

Türkiye-Gabon relations Gabon, the seventh-largest crude oil producer in Sub-Saharan Africa, also holds the world's third-largest renewable water reserves.

Türkiye's trade and economic relations with Gabon have gained momentum in recent years. Turkish companies have shown increasing interest in Gabon, undertaking major projects in the construction and energy sectors in recent years.

An agreement on the avoidance of double taxation was signed last year between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Turkish-Gabon Maarif School in Libreville provides education at the kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels.

TRT Global - African Union lifts sanctions against Gabon

The AU says the political transition process has been "generally successful," allowing Gabon to resume full participation.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us