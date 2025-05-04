Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments broadcast on Sunday that the need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had not arisen and that he hoped it would not arise.

In a fragment of an upcoming interview with Russian state television published on Telegram, Putin said that Russia has the strength and the means to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a "logical conclusion".

Responding to a question about Ukrainian strikes on Russia from a state television reporter, Putin said: "There has been no need to use those (nuclear) weapons ... and I hope they will not be required."

He said: "We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires."

Putin in February 2022 ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine, in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" against its neighbour.

Though Russian troops were repelled from Kiev, Moscow's forces currently control around 20 percent of Ukraine, including much of the south and east.

Putin has in recent weeks expressed willingness to negotiate a peace settlement, as US President Donald Trump has said he wants to end the conflict via diplomatic means.

Fear of nuclear escalation has been a factor in US officials' thinking since Russia attacked Ukraine in early 2022.

Former CIA Director William Burns has said there was a real risk in late 2022 that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Xi to visit Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia on May 7-10 and join Vladimir Putin at the 80th commemoration of the Allied victory against Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The Russian president's office said Xi would also hold bilateral talks with Putin on "developing partnerships and strategic ties" and on "issues on the international and regional agenda".

"The governments and ministers... are expected to sign a series of bilateral documents," it added.

Putin has ordered a three-day truce in the war in Ukraine to coincide with Russia's World War II commemorations on May 9, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed as theatrics.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.