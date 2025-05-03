WORLD
Singapore’s ruling party wins parliamentary election
A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties were competing for 97 seats in parliament.
Singapore’s ruling party wins 87 of 97 seats in parliamentary election / AP
May 3, 2025

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has won 87 of the 97 seats in parliament in Saturday's election, according to local media reports.

The country's main opposition Workers' Party (WP) secured 10 seats.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whose party won the election, thanked supporters.

About 82 percent of the voters, 2,164,593 people, have cast their ballots by 0900GMT, CNA reported, citing the election authorities.

Sample counts showed 10 seats for the Workers’ Party (WP), according to The Straits Times.

A total of 211 candidates from 11 political parties were competing for 97 seats in parliament.

Earlier, the polling began at 0000 GMT and continued till 1200 GMT.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also cast his vote at his constituency at Evans Road in the Bukit Timah area in the city.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) aimed to extend its uninterrupted hold on power since independence in 1965.

Voting is compulsory in the city-state, where average turnout since 2001 has reached 94.2 percent, according to official data.

The PAP, which has won all 13 general elections since independence, is the only party fielding candidates in all constituencies.

Its main challenger, the Workers’ Party, was competing for 26 seats.

Political culture

Only six parties were running for more than 10 seats each.

The election decided the seats in 33 constituencies, 17 of which are multi-member group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 15 single-member constituencies.

Most races remained straight fights, with only five constituencies seeing more than two parties competing.

The brief nine-day campaign followed the official announcement on April 15.

The PAP was widely expected to retain its majority, although opposition parties were hoping to make modest gains, particularly in urban districts where cost-of-living concerns have been rising.

Singapore’s electoral landscape is shaped by strict campaigning rules and a centralised political culture, with the PAP emphasising stability, economic growth, and social order in its campaign messaging.

SOURCE:AA
