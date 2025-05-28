POLITICS
1 min read
Israeli PM declares control over Jerusalem from controversial tunnel
Israeli PM declares control over Jerusalem from controversial tunnel / REUTERS
May 28, 2025

From a tunnel beneath occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City near the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the city would “always remain” under Israeli control.

The video, shared on his X account, has sparked widespread outrage. The tunnel is part of a controversial project led by a Zionist settler organisation, operating under the guise of archaeological excavation, and widely seen as an attempt to assert Israeli sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem.

Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us