BIZTECH
2 min read
China 'firmly rejects' US claim of violating tariff deal
China's Commerce Ministry calls on the US to correct its wrongful actions and uphold Geneva talks' consensus.
China 'firmly rejects' US claim of violating tariff deal
Bilateral meeting between the US and China, in Geneva / Reuters
5 hours ago

China has said it "firmly rejects" claims by the United States that it had violated a deal to lower crippling tariffs between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing and Washington last month agreed to temporarily slash staggeringly high levies on each other for 90 days after talks between top officials in Geneva.

But US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said Beijing was "slow-rolling the deal", in comments to "Fox News Sunday".

Beijing hit back on Monday, saying Washington "has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts".

"China firmly rejects these unreasonable accusations," its Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

TRT Global - China warns US not to ‘play with fire’ over Taiwan

Beijing rebukes Pentagon chief’s remarks, accusing Washington of destabilising the Asia-Pacific and stoking tensions with its military stance on Taiwan.

🔗

'Meet China halfway'

US President Donald Trump said last week that China had "totally violated" the deal, without providing details.

But Beijing's commerce ministry said it "has been firm in safeguarding its rights and interests, and sincere in implementing the consensus".

Washington "has successively introduced a number of discriminatory restrictive measures against China", it said, citing export controls on artificial intelligence chips and revoking Chinese student visas in the United States.

"We urge the US to meet China halfway, immediately correct its wrongful actions, and jointly uphold the consensus from the Geneva trade talks," the ministry said.

If not, "China will continue to resolutely take strong measures to uphold its legitimate rights and interests," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us