Türkiye's Alves Kablo win 2025 Amputee Champions League
Alves Kablo Amputee Football Club clinch title with 6-1 victory over Poland’s Wisla Krakow in final held in Ankara.
Alves Kablo Amputee Football Club player Omer Guleryuz (right) faces his opponent. / AA
14 hours ago

Türkiye's Alves Kablo won the 2025 Amputee Football Champions League title by defeating the Polish team Wisla Krakow 6-1 in the final on Sunday.

The final of the Amputee Football Champions League, held in Ankara, pitted Alves Kablo against Wisla Krakow, the 2024 champions.

Alves Kablo won the championship by defeating their opponent 6-1 after leading 4-0 at halftime.

Alves Kablo's goals were scored by David Mendes in the 2nd and 18th minutes, Omer Guleryuz in the 8th and 28th minutes, Mohcine Chrharh in the 9th minute, and Alican Kuruyamac in the 50+1st minute.

Wisla Krakow’s only goal came in the 39th minute, scored by Kamil Grygiel.

The Amputee Champions League is a European club competition organised by the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF), bringing together top amputee football clubs from across Europe.

In 2025, the tournament was held in Ankara, Türkiye, from May 30 to June 1, hosted by Alves Kablo Amputee Football Club. Participating teams come from Poland, Italy, Germany, Georgia, Ireland, Spain, and France.

SOURCE:AA
