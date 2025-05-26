Israel's military is pushing forward with an intensified offensive to impose control over three-quarters of Gaza within the next two months, effectively compressing nearly 2 million Palestinians into just a quarter of the besieged territory, according to multiple media reports and official statements.

The plan, reportedly detailed in a recent high-level briefing, would see Israeli forces occupying approximately 75 percent of the Palestinian coastal enclave, around 275 out of Gaza's total 365 square kilometres by July.

The remaining Palestinian population would be squeezed into three heavily restricted areas: Gaza City in the north, refugee camps in central Gaza, and the Masawi area in the south.

Israeli officials claim the objective is to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure and rescue hostages, but human rights advocates warn that the offensive will drastically escalate civilian suffering and displacement.

The Israeli military already occupies around 40 percent of the enclave, following renewed assaults that began after a short-lived truce in March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced the government's extremist stance in a recent video posted on Telegram, declaring that Israeli forces are making significant advances.

"We will take control of all the territory of the strip," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel's war would continue until Hamas is defeated.

But critics point out that Israel has not defeated Hamas — even after months of bombardment and ground operations — casting doubt on the stated goals of the war.

TRT Global - Do you know what a starving child in Gaza goes through? Starvation in Gaza is devastating children’s bodies and minds, with severe malnutrition halting growth, weakening immunity, and causing psychological trauma. 🔗

Forced relocation

Earlier this month, Israel's Security Cabinet unanimously approved a broader offensive to deepen its military presence across Gaza. The operational blueprint included plans not only to occupy the remaining territory but to maintain a long-term presence there.

Israeli media reported that the plan also included relocating Palestinians from northern Gaza to the southern zones—a move widely condemned as forced displacement by international rights groups.

The developments have come in the backdrop of a controversial US- and Israel-backed private humanitarian foundation preparing to begin distributing aid in Gaza this week, bypassing traditional international aid organisations like the United Nations.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established in February this year, plans to deliver supplies through a limited number of designated "secure distribution sites" exclusively in southern Gaza.

Critics, including UN officials, argue the plan will only deepen the humanitarian crisis and support what they describe as the coercive relocation of Palestinians.

The Israeli military has said that as it captures more territory, it will destroy infrastructure it claims linked to Hamas. This policy has already resulted in widespread devastation across the enclave.

Large portions of Gaza lie in ruins, with thousands of homes and public facilities either damaged or obliterated, fuelling a growing crisis for the population trapped in the war zone.