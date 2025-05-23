POLITICS
Venezuela arrests dozens of 'mercenaries' for plotting election disruption
President Maduro has said security forces thwarted attempts to incite violence before the elections.
Venezuela prepares for elections amid reported sabotage attempts. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that more than 50 people had been detained recently for allegedly planning to disrupt Sunday's regional and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a party rally in the capital Caracas on Thursday, Maduro, who was sworn in for a third term in January, urged Venezuelans to head to the polls and cast their votes.

He said security forces had successfully prevented attempts to incite violence and plant explosives as part of a broader sabotage effort.

Maduro said the arrests were made under a well-executed plan to preserve national peace and commended his country's army for their role in the operations.

He labelled those detained as "mercenaries" and said the judiciary would take necessary legal steps against them.​​​​​​​

On Sunday, 285 members of parliament, 24 governors, and 260 regional legislators will be elected.

