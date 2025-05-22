The Trump administration halted Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” Noem said in a letter she shared on X on Thursday.

Noem said the Trump administration is holding Harvard accountable for “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enrol foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused.

“They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law,” she wrote on X.

TRT Global - Trump admin terminates $60M in federal grants to Harvard The HHS says the termination is over alleged failure to address anti-semitism and racial discrimination. 🔗



Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton called the government’s action “unlawful”.

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably,” Newton said in a statement.

Stressing that the university is working “quickly” to provide guidance to the campus community, he said: “This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission.”

Health and Human Services (HHS) said Monday it is terminating $60 million in federal grants to Harvard. The Trump administration has already frozen more than $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard and $60 million in contracts.

Harvard has sued the administration in response, alleging that the funding freeze violates the First Amendment and federal law, which bars the president from directly or indirectly ordering the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to conduct or terminate an audit or investigation.

Harvard President Alan Garber announced last week that the university will use $250 million of its own funds to support research. The Trump administration has threatened to freeze federal funding for many universities, including Harvard, citing campus protests in support of Palestine and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.