WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Suspect in Israel embassy killings tells police 'I did it for Gaza' and praises Aaron Bushnell
Elias Rodriguez — accused of fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staff outside a Jewish museum in Washington, DC — tells police he acted "for Gaza", as prosecutors pursue terrorism and hate crime charges.
Suspect in Israel embassy killings tells police 'I did it for Gaza' and praises Aaron Bushnell
Capital Jewish Museum shooting suspect Elias Rodriguez attends arraignment in US District Court in Washington, DC. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

The man accused of killing two Israeli embassy staff members outside a Jewish museum in Washington has told police following his arrest, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," federal authorities said as they announced charges in what they labelled a targeted act of terrorism.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, shouted "Free Palestine" as he was led away, according to court documents that revealed chilling details of the Wednesday night attack in the US capital.

The victims — an American woman and an Israeli man — had just left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum and were set to become engaged.

The attack prompted Israeli missions worldwide to bolster their security and lower flags to half-mast. It comes amid Israel's genocide in Gaza — that, US authorities warn, is increasing the risk of politically motivated violence in America.

Rodriguez has been charged with the murder of foreign officials and other crimes but did not enter a plea during a brief court appearance on Thursday.

Prosecutors indicated that additional charges are likely, and the case is being investigated both as an act of terrorism and a hate crime against the Jewish community.

"Violence against anyone based on their religion is an act of cowardice. It is not an act of a hero," said Jeanine Pirro, interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia. "Anti-Semitism will not be tolerated, especially in the nation's capital."

Rodriguez appeared in federal court in a white detention uniform and listened impassively as prosecutors outlined charges that could potentially carry the death penalty.

At his mother's home near Chicago, a sign was taped to the door requesting privacy.

TRT Global - Fallout of Netanyahu's atrocities reaches Washington as Israeli embassy workers killed

The shooting unfolded as the victims were exiting an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

🔗

Attack was planned — FBI affidavit

An FBI affidavit released described the killings as premeditated. Authorities say Rodriguez flew to Washington from Chicago on Tuesday, carrying a handgun in his checked luggage. He bought a ticket for the museum event just three hours before it began.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect loitering near the museum before approaching a group and opening fire. He allegedly leaned over the two victims after they fell and fired again, even appearing to reload before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez also expressed admiration for an active-duty US Air Force member who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in February 2024, calling him "courageous" and a "martyr," court documents said.

In February 2024, Aaron Bushnell, died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC in protest of Gaza genocide.

Before setting himself on fire, he stated, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide". Bushnell livestreamed the incident on Twitch. He stated his actions were "an extreme act of protest" but not as extreme as the suffering of Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us