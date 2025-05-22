Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has addressed a gala dinner held as part of the International Family Forum, organised by the Ministry of Family and Social Services.

Highlighting the growing interest in the event, Emine Erdogan said, "I believe that our concerns and worries are shared. All of us, in today’s world where threats against the family have greatly increased, want to protect it."

She expressed her belief that the forum marked "the first step of a strong solidarity to achieve this shared goal."

Fundamental building block of society

Calling the family "the most fundamental building block of society," the First Lady stressed its role as a source of values, security, and national identity. She noted, "Just as we root a flower branch in water to reproduce it, the family is the ancient water where the heritage of civilisation takes root."

Emine Erdogan warned of “global threats” eroding traditional family structures, claiming they aim to “conquer the fortress from within” by targeting children’s minds.

She called on governments to step up protective policies, asserting, "The family is a common value of societies around the world and a sacred element in all religions."

Türkiye declares 2025 the Year of the Family

Declaring 2025 the "Year of the Family," Emine Erdogan highlighted Turkish initiatives to reinforce family unity, including marriage and child support, foster care programmes, and the “Voluntary Hearts Project”, praised by UNICEF.

She also spoke of Türkiye’s deep-rooted cultural values, noting that "the spirit of Turkish culture is the extended family where generations live together." Citing a Harvard University study, she added, "The secret of human happiness lies in being able to establish strong and sustainable relationships.”

Reflecting on global suffering, Emine Erdogan said, "Since 7 October 2023, more than 2,000 families have been completely wiped out in Palestine," urging the international community not to ignore the crisis.

Commitments for family and planet

As part of the programme, representatives from 15 countries signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, initially launched at the 78th UN General Assembly. Ministers and high-level officials from Palestine, Nigeria, Senegal, Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, and others joined in affirming their commitment.

Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, presented Emine Erdogan with a painting of a family tree to mark the occasion.

Later, Emine Erdogan shared a social media post, reiterating, "The family is the oldest, most ancient, and most precious treasure of humanity… With this belief, I was pleased to come together at the gala evening of the International Family Forum.”

The International Family Forum kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday with the participation of ministers from 27 countries.

The two-day event, being held under the theme "Our Family, Our Future," is organised under the auspices of Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Ministry as part of the country's 2025 Year of the Family initiative.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to deliver the closing remarks.