POLITICS
1 min read
France could recognise Palestinian state in June
Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states recognise Palestine
France could recognise Palestinian state in June
France Palestinian statehood / TRT World
April 10, 2025

France is set to recognise Palestine in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in an interview with a French television channel on 9 April. “Our goal is to lead a conference in June, alongside Saudi Arabia and several other countries, which could result in recognition,” Macron said. In turn, some Middle Eastern countries could recognise the state of Israel, he added.
The Palestinian Authority welcomed the announcement, describing it as “a step in the right direction, in line with safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution”. Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states recognise Palestine, with Spain, Ireland and Norway joining the list last May. However several major Western countries — including the US, the UK and Germany — have withheld recognition.
Meanwhile, countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen do not recognise the state of Israel.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us