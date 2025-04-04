WORLD
1 min read
China hits back, slaps extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports
Oil prices slump over 5 percent as China retaliates and files WTO case against new US duties.
China hits back, slaps extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports
China swiftly vowed "countermeasures" to protect its rights and interests. / Photo: AP
April 4, 2025

China said it would slap 34 percent tariffs on all imports of US goods from April 10 after Washington imposed steep new levies on Chinese products.

"For all imported goods originating from the US, an additional tariff of 34 percent on top of the current applicable tariff rate will be imposed," Beijing's finance ministry said on Friday

Beijing's Commerce Ministry also imposed export controls on seven rare earth elements, including gadolinium — commonly used in magnetic resonance imaging — and yttrium, which is used in consumer electronics.

China will also file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs, the ministry said.

Oil prices tumbled more than 5 percent after China’s tariff retaliation

US President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war this week by imposing 10 percent levies on imports from around the world and harsh extra duties on key trading partners.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34 percent on China, one of its largest trading partners, on top of existing levies.

China swiftly vowed "countermeasures" to protect its rights and interests.

TRT Global - Trump’s tariff war is a dagger through the heart of the global economy

The US President has set the cat among the pigeons by slapping high tariffs on 60 nations. How the world reacts will determine the course of the world economy.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us