Israel’s genocide in Gaza has created what is now being called the largest orphan crisis in modern history. Some 39,384 Palestinian children have been left without one or both parents after more than 500 days of bombardment, according to official figures released ahead of Palestinian Child's Day on April 5.

Since October 2023 alone, around 17,000 children have lost both parents. With homes reduced to rubble and families torn apart, these children are now surviving in tents or the remains of shattered buildings, with almost no access to care, support or safety.

The plight of children in Gaza is staggering: Nearly 18,000 children have been killed, including hundreds of newborns and infants. The war has not only taken their parents — it has stolen their childhood, their security, and their future.