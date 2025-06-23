WORLD
2 min read
South Korea’s President Lee names foreign, defence ministers
Former first Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was named as the new foreign minister, while four-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back was named to lead the Defence Ministry.
South Korea’s President Lee names foreign, defence ministers
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung was elected in a snap election, following the removal of former president.(Photo: AA Archive) / AP
June 23, 2025

South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has named top picks for the foreign and defence ministries, after almost three weeks in the top executive office.

Former first Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was named as the new foreign minister while four-term ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back was named to lead the Defence Ministry, Yonhap News reported on Monday.

Lee also nominated Chung Dong-young as the unification minister, who is responsible for inter-Korean affairs.

Lee was elected to the Presidential Office in the June 3 snap elections, triggered by the ouster of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over a failed bid to impose martial law.

Cho served as the vice minister under former President Moon Jae-in the government of the DP, and later represented South Korea at the UN from 2019-2022.

Ahn, a veteran politician, has mostly served on the defence subcommittee of the parliament, locally known as the National Assembly.

“If confirmed, he will be the first ‘civilian’ defence minister since 1961,” the report said.

Former President Park Chung-hee had seized power through a military coup in 1961 before South Korea transformed into a democracy in the early 1980s.

A former journalist, now a veteran DP lawmaker, Chung Dong-young earlier served as the unification minister under the Roh Moo-hyun government in 2004-2005.

All Cabinet nominees will undergo a parliamentary confirmation process.

RelatedTRT Global - North Korea stops border broadcasts after South halts anti-Pyongyang messages: report


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us