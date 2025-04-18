Parliament speakers of 13 countries who gathered Friday for the Groups of Parliaments in Support of Palestine meeting in Istanbul condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza that have been going on for almost 18 months.

They urged global organisations to take action to halt the attacks by Tel Aviv.

Malaysian Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul said her country will continue to show unwavering support for Palestine’s independence and sovereignty, and condemned the killing of civilians.

Palestine is not merely a matter of foreign policy for Malaysia, said bin Abdul, adding it is a matter of humanity and equally, a matter of conscience and awareness.

Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker Serdar Ayaz Sadiq stressed that the Palestinian issue is not a political matter but a test of conscience, and that the sense of justice, freedom and dignity has been stripped from the Palestinian people.

Sadiq noted that Israel has been obstructing humanitarian aid convoys, deliberately continuing to bomb the region, and killing the staff of humanitarian organisations.

Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani underlined that what Palestine needs most is justice, and pointed out that parliaments must be part of the solution within the scope of their authority.

Maharani said as parliamentarians, they do not have the luxury of remaining silent, and their responsibility is not only to their constituents, but also to justice, humanity and peace.

In a video message, Spanish Parliament Speaker Armengol Socias stated that what has been happening in Gaza since October 2023 constitutes "a crime against humanity."

“Following a two-month ceasefire, Israel violated the truce and continued to bomb the people of Gaza, kill more children, destroy health centres and blow up ambulances carrying aid workers. The massacre has reached an even more unbearable level,” she said.

Socias underlined the need to end the global spread of a culture of "impunity" and noted that Spain recognises the state of Palestine and the 1967 borders.

She highlighted that Palestinians can count on Spain’s full support, underlining that the unjust situation and the blatant assaults on human rights and international law must stop immediately.

Ali Ahmadov, deputy speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, underlined that Azerbaijan, having experienced 30 years of occupation and ethnic cleansing, condemned discrimination, human rights violations, ethnic cleansing, occupation and violence against innocents anywhere in the world.

Expressing deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the loss of thousands of innocent lives, he highlighted that the lack of food, water and health care services in the region has led to people being condemned to starvation.

Ahmadov stated that the inability to deliver humanitarian aid to people in Gaza has further worsened the situation.

He voiced support for the establishment and full implementation of a ceasefire.

He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the independence of Palestine and noted that the Palestinian Embassy in Baku has been operating for 14 years.

“It is essential for the Palestinian people to live in dignity and security in their own country, for the sake of regional peace and stability,” Ahmadov said.

He underlined that Azerbaijan sees the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian issue under international law and relevant UN resolutions, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine and a two-state solution, as the only viable path forward.

Ahmadov added that Azerbaijan, as a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, clearly declares its solidarity with the people of Gaza.​​​​​​​