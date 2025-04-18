WORLD
Kremlin confirms end of energy strike pause, no new orders from Putin
At a Moscow press briefing, Dmitry Peskov confirmed the expiration of the moratorium on energy strikes, calling it “some progress” in the context of the broader settlement of the Ukrainian issue.
Peskov also noted that no talks have been scheduled currently between Putin and US President Donald Trump. / AP
April 18, 2025

The month-long moratorium on attacks targeting energy infrastructure has expired, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued no new directives on the matter, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow whether the moratorium’s expiration meant both Russia and Ukraine could resume strikes on each other’s energy facilities, Peskov replied on Friday: "The month has indeed expired, but at the moment there have been no additional instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President (Vladimir) Putin."

Peskov referred to the temporary pause in attacks on the energy sector as “some progress” in the context of the broader settlement of the Ukrainian issue.

"The Russian Federation observed this moratorium - unlike the Ukrainian side" he said.

Peskov acknowledged that "certain developments" had taken place regarding the Ukrainian conflict, but stressed that "many difficult discussions lie ahead," saying the ongoing contacts are "quite difficult," and that generally, "this topic is not easy."

"The Russian side remains committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, ensuring its own national interests, and remains open to dialogue," he said.

Peskov also noted that no talks have been scheduled currently between Putin and US President Donald Trump, but added that a conversation "could be quickly arranged if necessary."

Commenting on Thursday’s meeting in Paris on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin spokesperson expressed skepticism about Europe's approach.

"We do not hear calls for peace in Ukraine coming from Europe. On the contrary, we hear calls for further militarisation, both of Europe and Ukraine. What we have heard from the Europeans of late is unlikely to contribute to a peaceful resolution," he said.

TRT Global - Russia may strike Ukraine's energy sites if truce violated: Kremlin

Russia and Ukraine earlier accused each other of attacking a Russian gas metering station in Russia's western Kursk region, an important facility via which Moscow used to pump its gas to Europe by pipeline until the end of last year.

