WORLD
1 min read
Russian nationals in Lithuania to lose their resident permits over frequent trips home
Lithuanian parliament stops short of imposing same measure on Belarusian nationals, says local media
Russian nationals in Lithuania to lose their resident permits over frequent trips home
The parliament stopped short of imposing the same measure on Belarusian nationals. / Photo: AP
April 18, 2025

Russian nationals living in Lithuania who travel to Russia or Belarus more than once every three months without an objective reason will lose their resident permits, the Lithuanian parliament decided Thursday under a new law, public broadcaster LRT reported.

However, the parliament stopped short of imposing the same measure on Belarusian nationals, watering down the original proposal, according to the broadcaster.

It recalled that Lithuania's intelligence services had asked politicians to tighten entry restrictions on Belarusian citizens, saying they cannot screen all new arrivals.

Lithuania first passed a law in 2023 under which it stopped accepting Schengen and national visa applications from Russian and Belarusian nationals except when the process is mediated by the Foreign Ministry.

It aims to show support for Ukraine and restrict certain rights of citizens from the aggressor countries Russia and Belarus.

Are the Baltic states gearing up for war with Russia?

Thousands of European soldiers are stationed in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and they are also in the process of deploying long-range artillery and missiles.

🔗

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us