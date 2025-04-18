US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Washington may end its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if clear progress is not made in the coming days.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris on Thursday.

“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said.

He noted that while US President Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, the US must also focus on other global priorities.

“The president has spent 87 days at the highest level of this government repeatedly taking efforts to bring this war to an end. We are now reaching a point when we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not. Which is why we’re engaging both sides,” Rubio added.

Rubio, joined by Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, held talks with top European and Ukrainian officials on Thursday in Paris to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.