BIZTECH
2 min read
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan sign a deal in Kuala Lumpur.
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins Malaysia's FM Mohamad Hasan for an MoU signing at the 58th ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, July 10, 2025. / AP
July 10, 2025

​​​​​​​The US and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan attended a signing ceremony on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, where they formalised the pact.

Hasan welcomed Rubio on his first visit to the region since taking office and announced that Malaysia is ready to begin negotiations on a 123 agreement with the US, according to a State Department transcript.

A 123 agreement covers peaceful nuclear cooperation between the US and another country.

Peaceful nuclear cooperation

"Today marks a significant milestone in the signing of our memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation. This MoU represents a crucial step in our shared journey to further strengthen the Malaysia-United States comprehensive partnership," he said.

He added that the agreement will help ensure energy security, drive economic growth and build Malaysia’s capacity to harness nuclear energy safely, securely and responsibly.

Rubio called the signing an important example of peaceful nuclear cooperation.

"I think first and foremost it is a signal to the world of how civil nuclear cooperation is something that is available and that is out there," he said.

"There are many countries in the world, some are in the headlines lately, who have expressed an interest in civil nuclear programmes, and this is an example of how it can be done. And we’re very grateful to be able to do it with such a close partner," Rubio added.

He also welcomed Hasan’s announcement that Malaysia is ready to begin talks on the 123 agreement.

Rubio arrived on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur to attend an ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting.

RelatedTRT Global - China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us