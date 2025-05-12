AFRICA
2 min read
Tripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capital
Libya urges all residents to stay home, avoid going out amid armed clashes following killing of a militia commander.
Tripoli residents told to stay home as clashes erupt in Libya's capital
Heavy gunfire erupts in Tripoli after a top West Libyan militia leader is killed, reports say. / TRT World
May 12, 2025

Armed clashes have erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli, prompting the Interior Ministry to urge residents to stay indoors.

The ministry of Libya's recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) late on Monday called on "all citizens in Tripoli to remain in their homes and not go outside to ensure their safety."

The violence, according to local media and official statements, erupted in Tripoli's Salah al-Din and Abu Salim neighbourhoods.

Local media outlets, including Libya Al Ahrar TV, reported intermittent gunfire throughout the capital following unconfirmed reports of the killing of a militia boss Abdel Ghani al-Kikli.

According to the reports, the 444th Brigade, a unit under the Defense Ministry, was involved in clashes with the apparatus forces.

Libya Al Ahrar also cited Deputy Minister of Transport Wissam Al-Idrisi confirming the temporary suspension of air traffic at Mitiga International Airport.

Soon later, airport director Ibrahim Farkash said air operations remained technically unaffected and "airspace is safe and open."

Calls for de-escalation

The Education Ministry said in a separate statement that in light of the security situation, school officials were authorised to suspend classes and exams on Tuesday "to protect students, teachers and administrative staff."

The Health Ministry instructed all hospitals, medical centers and relevant agencies in Tripoli and neighboring areas "to raise their readiness and maintain maximum emergency preparedness to respond to potential emergencies."

The UN Support Mission in Libya said it was "closely monitoring" reports of military movements and escalating tensions in Tripoli.

In a statement, the mission urged all parties to "de-escalate immediately, avoid provocative actions and resolve disputes through dialogue."

The US Embassy in Libya echoed the UN's call in a post on X, urging "de-escalation amid reports of growing tensions in Tripoli."

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when former leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us