Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Iran’s foreign minister sends a message to his Saudi counterpart, expressing Tehran’s desire to strengthen relations in all fields.
Diplomatic representation between Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed in September 2023, for the first time since they severed ties in 2016. / AA
July 2, 2025

Iran has said that it was willing to expand its relations with Saudi Arabia across all fields.

This came in a message on Wednesday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to the Iranian state television, the message was handed by Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, to Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji.

The message focused on “developing and strengthening ties in all areas,” the broadcaster said.

Diplomatic representation between Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed in September 2023, for the first time since they severed ties in 2016.

Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of diplomatic relations on March 10, 2023, following talks brokered by China in Beijing.

Riyadh cut ties with Tehran in 2016 after attacks on its embassy in the Iranian capital and its consulate in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who had been convicted on “terrorism-related charges.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
