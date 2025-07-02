The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism with millions of followers worldwide, issued a statement on Wednesday, affirming that the centuries-old institution will continue after his death, with his successor to be chosen outside China’s borders.

The current Dalai Lama, the 14th, was born in 1935 as Lhamo Dhondup in Qinghai province, the northeastern part of Tibet, an autonomous region of China.

The Dalai Lama, whose title means “Ocean Leader/Teacher”, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. He was identified at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama.

According to the Tibetan tradition, the soul of a senior Buddhist monk is reincarnated to continue his spiritual mission.

How was he selected?

The idea of recognising and confirming a Dalai Lama’s reincarnation started in the 15th century when Gedun Gyatso, the 2nd Dalai Lama, was identified as the rebirth of Gedun Drub, the 1st Dalai Lama. It was then that the Dalai Lama’s institution, Gaden Phodrang Labrang, was established.

Since then, a series of “unmistaken reincarnations” has been recognised in the lineage of the Dalai Lama, according to the Dalai Lama’s website.

The current Dalai Lama – Lhamo Dhondup – was selected by a group of high-ranking monks who are guided by “visions and spiritual signs”.

He was officially lodged at the Potala Palace in Lhasa in 1940 as the spiritual leader.

Regarding the selection of his successor, the Dalai Lama said that the process will follow the same traditional Tibetan Buddhist rituals.

Where’s the new Dalai Lama?

In his book "Voice for the Voiceless", released in March 2025, the Dalai Lama said his successor would be born outside China.

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in northern India since 1959, after fleeing a failed uprising against Beijing’s rule.

In a speech in 2011, the Dalai Lama mentioned how highly enlightened Buddhists can "manifest an emanation before death".

Some experts have speculated that it might mean the Dalai Lama possibly suggesting he could train a successor in his lifetime, but Tibetan officials say that is unlikely.

In a statement released ahead of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama declared that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit organisation he established, has the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation.

“No one else has any authority to interfere in this matter,” he said, underlining that all powers and verification procedures to identify the next Dalai Lama will remain under the Trust’s control.

China’s involvement

Beijing rejects the Dalai Lama’s statement that his successor will be born outside China, asserting its exclusive authority to approve the next Dalai Lama based on imperial-era practices..

Beijing bases this claim on a 1793 Qing dynasty ritual involving the drawing of names from a golden urn.

China calls the current Dalai Lama as a “separatist” and strictly bans public displays of his image or devotion within Tibetan regions.

Tibetan Buddhist leaders in exile have accused Beijing of politicising the reincarnation process, warning of the risk of two rival Dalai Lamas emerging.

In his book, the Dalai Lama asked Tibetans not to accept "a candidate chosen for political ends by anyone, including those in the People's Republic of China," referring to the country by its official name.

In March 2025, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said the Dalai Lama was a political exile with "no right to represent the Tibetan people at all".

China denies suppressing the rights of the Tibetan people and claims that its rule ended serfdom there and brought prosperity to the poor region.