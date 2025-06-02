WORLD
2 min read
N Korea slams monitoring group's report on its military cooperation with Russia
Pyongyang condemns the UN-led sanctions team as a “bogus group” with no legal legitimacy, accusing it of violating international principles of sovereignty and non-interference.
N Korea slams monitoring group's report on its military cooperation with Russia
"We give stern warning against the negative consequences to be entailed by its reckless acts," the ministry says. / Photo: AP
an hour ago

North Korea blasted a multilateral sanctions monitoring group Monday for releasing a report on its military cooperation with Russia, calling the move a violation of a "state's sovereign rights," government media reported.

The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), which oversees the enforcement of UN sanctions against North Korea, on Thursday issued its first report detailing "illegal" military cooperation carried out between North Korea and Russia "in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions" against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry in a statement said the MSMT committed a "political provocation" by fabricating a report taking issue with cooperative ties between North Korea and Russia, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The ministry labelled the MSMT, which consists of 11 UN member states, a "bogus group which has no legality in terms of existence and purpose," adding the report is a "wanton" violation of international legal principles centering on sovereignty equality and non-interference in others' internal affairs.

"We give stern warning against the negative consequences to be entailed by its reckless acts," the ministry said.

North Korea said the MSMT is a "political tool" operating in line with the West's geopolitical interests, insisting that "it has no justification to investigate the exercise of sovereign rights of other countries."

The MSMT was established in October last year with the initiative of the US and South Korea to continue sanctions monitoring of North Korea following the disbandment of the UN Panel of Experts on North Korea, a panel tasked with monitoring the implementation of UN sanctions on the country, owing to Russia's veto.

Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us