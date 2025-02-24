POLITICS
1 min read
Another mass grave found in a building used by Assad regime in Damascus
Initial findings indicate remains of 20 people in a mass grave in a building basement used by the now-deposed regime to detain civilians in southwest Damascus as Civil Defence officials fear the figure may rise to 50.
Following the overthrow of the Baath regime, mass graves continue to be discovered during searches throughout the country. / AA Archive
February 24, 2025

A mass grave believed to contain the remains of civilians killed by the deposed Bashar al Assad regime has been discovered in the town of Sbeneh, southwest of the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Syrian Civil Defence teams discovered the grave in the basement of a building once used by the now-deposed regime to detain civilians.

Following the overthrow of the Baath regime, mass graves continue to be discovered during searches throughout the country.

Ammar al Salmo, a Civil Defence member, said search teams entered the charred remains of the building after receiving a tip from a citizen.

Initial findings indicated that the remains of 20 people have been recovered, but al-Salmo warned that the figure could rise to 50.

Al Salmo, who has observed signs, said the bodies had been burned with tyres, as well as bullet impact traces on some bone fragments.

He also said bones believed to be from children were among the remains.

It is believed that many mass graves in Syria have yet to be discovered.

The objective is to identify the bodies found in these mass graves and determine the fate of the missing people.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
