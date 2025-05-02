WORLD
2 min read
Moscow to help Afghan Taliban fight Daesh
Zamir Kabulov refers to Daesh as the common enemy, Taliban says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan.
Moscow to help Afghan Taliban fight Daesh
FILE PHOTO: Taliban members celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul. The Taliban says it is working to wipe out Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan. / Reuters
May 2, 2025

Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Daesh, Moscow’s special representative for the country told the RIA state news agency on Friday.

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador in Kabul, referred to Daesh as the “common enemy” of Moscow and Kabul. “We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of Daesh,” Kabulov told RIA in an interview. “We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures.”

TRT Global - Russia lifts Taliban 'terrorist' ban after 21 years

The move signals Moscow’s intent to normalise ties with the Afghan rulers, whom it now considers allies in countering terrorism.

🔗


No country currently recognises the Taliban government that returned to power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Kabulov’s comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia’s “ally” in combating terrorism.

Russia, last month, formally removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations, to which it had been added in 2003. Russia has been left reeling from multiple Daesh-linked attacks, including the shooting of 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow last March which was claimed by Daesh. US officials said they had intelligence indicating Daesh was responsible.

The Taliban administration says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan. Kabulov said Moscow and Kabul were building up ties in multiple spheres and told RIA that Russia had offered to accredit an Afghan ambassador in Moscow and was waiting for Kabul’s response. He said Moscow’s suspension of the ban on the Taliban “finally removes all obstacles to full cooperation between our countries in various fields”. “The arrival of the Afghan ambassador in Moscow will put a final end to this issue.”

Russia said last month it aims to strengthen trade, business and investment ties with Kabul, leveraging Afghanistan’s strategic position for future energy and infrastructure projects. Kabulov said joint economic projects would be discussed at a Russia-Afghan business forum later this month in the Russian city Kazan, naming mineral development and gas pipeline projects as possible areas of cooperation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us