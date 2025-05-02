CLIMATE
1 min read
Four dead as strong winds and dust storm hit Indian capital
Severe weather caused over 100 flight delays, downed trees, and widespread waterlogging.
Four dead as strong winds and dust storm hit Indian capital
A man wades through a waterlogged street in a wholesale market after rain, in New Delhi / Reuters
May 2, 2025

At least four people were killed and over 100 flights were delayed as strong winds, dust storms, and heavy rains lashed the capital New Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

State meteorologists said on Friday that wind speed was reported over Delhi in “association with an intense thunderstorm” in the morning, with the strongest wind of kilometres per hour recorded in the Safdarjung area. It said rainfall was also reported over the capital with intense thunderstorms.

As the intense weather led to trees falling and waterlogging, this impacted flights, with over 100 suffering delays, according to flightradar24.com.

TRT Global - South Asia’s climate crisis: Why policy commitments must turn into real action

Despite climate policies, South Asia faces worsening disasters—from melting glaciers to floods. Experts tell TRT World that without urgent grassroots action, the region risks deeper economic and social inequalities.

🔗


Delhi International Airport said early Friday that due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, some flights have been impacted.

It later said that while the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact due to adverse weather conditions, inclement weather in Delhi has led to fallen trees and blocked roads around the airport.

Separately, four people including three children were killed in Delhi’s Dwarka neighbourhood due to strong winds in the morning, officials said.

​​​​​​​Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that instructions have been issued to all officials to identify places affected by waterlogging and find solutions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us