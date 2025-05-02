Israel targeted the vicinity of Syria's Damascus countryside and the provinces of Latakia and Hama, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, after Israel hit near the city's presidential palace.

SANA reported early on Saturday that "strikes by the Israeli air force on the outskirts of Harasta, near Damascus" and others targeting two sites in the western regions of Hama and Latakia.

Reports say four people were wounded in Hama.

Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus.

Syria's presidency condemned the Israeli air strike, calling it a "dangerous escalation against state institutions and the sovereignty of the state."

It called on the international community to stand by Syria, saying that such attacks "target Syria national security and the unity of the Syrian people."