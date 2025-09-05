US President Donald Trump has expressed concern over shifting global alliances between India, Russia, and China after the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday, posting a photograph of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side.

The summit, held earlier in the week, showcased a moment where Modi and Putin were seen laughing together, with Xi standing alongside them.

This image has sparked discussions about a potential realignment in global politics, with some analysts interpreting it as a sign of growing unity among nations that have faced increasing tensions with the US.

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

However, he did say, "This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us."

"Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," said Jaiswal.

Trump has imposed staggering 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports, partially in response to the purchase of Russian oil.

New Delhi has called tariffs "unfair."

This partnership with the US "has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," the spokesman said.