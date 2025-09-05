US President Donald Trump has expressed concern over shifting global alliances between India, Russia, and China after the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.
"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Friday, posting a photograph of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side.
The summit, held earlier in the week, showcased a moment where Modi and Putin were seen laughing together, with Xi standing alongside them.
This image has sparked discussions about a potential realignment in global politics, with some analysts interpreting it as a sign of growing unity among nations that have faced increasing tensions with the US.
Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.
However, he did say, "This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us."
"Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties," said Jaiswal.
Trump has imposed staggering 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports, partially in response to the purchase of Russian oil.
New Delhi has called tariffs "unfair."
This partnership with the US "has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," the spokesman said.
Trump signals new actions against India
It comes days after Trump defended his actions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, citing punitive American tariffs on India for buying discounted oil that he claims funds Moscow's war effort.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has not even announced "phase two yet or phase three."
The US President rebuked a reporter who asserted that Trump had taken no action against Russia during his second term, stating, "How do you know there's no action? Would you say that, putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal… would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia."
"You call that no action, and I haven't done phase two yet or phase three," Trump said, suggesting the reporter "to get yourself a new job because if you remember two weeks ago I said if India buys [oil] India's got big problems and that's what happened."
Trump has cancelled his highly anticipated trip to India later this year, amid strained relations between India and the US.
The US President and his aides including Trade Adviser Peter Navarro and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have accused New Delhi of profiteering from its sharply increased purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine.
During a recent summit in China, in an image designed to convey solidarity, Putin and Modi were shown holding hands as they walked jovially towards Xi before the summit opened.
The three men stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing and surrounded by interpreters. India has used the summit to mend ties with Beijing.