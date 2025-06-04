Russian President Vladimir Putin told United States President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation that Moscow would have to respond to the recent Ukrainian drone attacks, the US President said.

Trump said on Wednesday that the two leaders "discussed the attack on Russia’s docked aeroplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides."

Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said in a social media post.

Trump said it "was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace."

Moscow said earlier that military options were "on the table" for its response to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russia and accused the West of being involved in them.

'Restrain Kiev'

Russia also urged the US and Britain to restrain Kiev after the attacks, which Ukrainian officials have lauded as showing Kiev can still fight back after more than three years of war.

British and US officials have said they had no prior knowledge of the weekend attacks on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.

In his social media post, Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran. Putin suggested he would participate in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear deal with Tehran, Trump said.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," Trump said. He accused Iran of "slowwalking" decisions regarding the talks.