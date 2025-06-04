WORLD
2 min read
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
US President Trump warns there will be no "immediate peace" in Ukraine after call with Russia's President Putin.
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Trump said it "was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace." / Reuters
17 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin told United States President Donald Trump in a telephone conversation that Moscow would have to respond to the recent Ukrainian drone attacks, the US President said.

Trump said on Wednesday that the two leaders "discussed the attack on Russia’s docked aeroplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides."

Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said in a social media post.

Trump said it "was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace."

Moscow said earlier that military options were "on the table" for its response to Ukrainian attacks deep inside Russia and accused the West of being involved in them.

RelatedTRT Global - West is backing Ukraine's 'terrorist attacks' in Russia: Moscow

'Restrain Kiev'

Russia also urged the US and Britain to restrain Kiev after the attacks, which Ukrainian officials have lauded as showing Kiev can still fight back after more than three years of war.

British and US officials have said they had no prior knowledge of the weekend attacks on Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers.

In his social media post, Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran. Putin suggested he would participate in talks aimed at reaching a new nuclear deal with Tehran, Trump said.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement," Trump said. He accused Iran of "slowwalking" decisions regarding the talks.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us