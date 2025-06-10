TÜRKİYE
Türkiye says citizens aboard Madleen aid ship under close observation
Diplomatic sources announce they are closely monitoring Turkish citizens aboard the vessel intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, and providing consular support
The detainees disembarked late Monday night and have since been visited by officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv. / Public domain
Turkish citizens aboard the Madleen, a vessel intercepted by Israeli forces while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, are under close observation, sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

The detainees disembarked late Monday night and have since been visited by officials from Türkiye’s Embassy in Tel Aviv.

All kinds of consular support have been provided to the Turkish citizens, and the relatives of the citizens have been informed about the process, sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the latest mission organised by the civil society group "Freedom Flotilla Coalition" aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza and delivering aid to the region, the 18-metre- (59-feet) long ship set off on June 1 from the San Giovanni Li Cuti Port in Catania, Italy, heading towards Gaza.

Activists on the Madleen had declared that they would maintain a peaceful stance and would not resist if the Israeli army intervened.

The Israeli army intervened in the Madleen ship on Monday, which aimed to break the blockade on Gaza.

On board were French Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan, German citizen Yasemin Acar, Huseyin Suayb Ordu from Türkiye, Thiago Avila from Brazil, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands, Baptiste Andre, Reva Viard, Pascal Maurieras, and Yanis Mhamdi from France, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and journalist Omar Faiad.

