California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused President Donald Trump of seeking "civil war on the streets" amid a spiralling row over immigration protests in Los Angeles.

"He's not here for peacemaking, he's here for war. He wants a civil war on the streets," Newsom told Fox News on Monday.

In a statement on X, Newsom said he was informed that Trump was deploying 2,000 more Guard troops to Los Angeles.

"The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed — the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders," Newsom said. "This isn't about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President's ego."

"This is Reckless. Pointless. And Disrespectful to our troops," he added.

After the announcement that 700 US Marines will be deployed to Los Angeles, Newsom said the deployment is "un-American."

"They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfil the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President," Newsom said on X.

'I don't want civil war'

Later, Trump denied that he was seeking civil war on the US streets; instead, he said a civil war would happen if left to Newsom.

"No, it's just the opposite," Trump said. "I don't want a civil war. A civil war would happen if you left it to people like him."

Earlier, the White House called the Los Angeles protesters "radical left lunatics", adding that Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass should be thanking Trump for launching immigration raids there.

The unrest in Los Angeles began last Friday when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided many areas in the city, detaining hundreds of people who they say live in the US illegally.

The Trump administration said the ICE raids will continue as part of the president's plan to crack down on illegal immigration.