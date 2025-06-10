WORLD
Russia holds military drills in Baltic Sea
The navy and air force also practised joint operations to ensure maritime safety, preventing vessel seizures and other "illicit actions by hostile states".
2 hours ago

Russia has announced that naval exercises were being conducted in the Baltic Sea, involving the Baltic and Northern fleets, supported by aviation.

The navy forces trained striking a conditional opponent naval squadron, the Defence Ministry said in a statement, without specifying the dates of the beginning and end of the drill.

The frigate of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Kasatonov, which is the carrier of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, performed electronic launches in cooperation with the ships of the Baltic Fleet, it added.

"Anti-terror teams trained for inspecting and liberating vessels seized by terrorists," according to the ministry.

The navy and air force also practiced joint operations to ensure maritime safety, preventing vessel seizures and other "illicit actions by hostile states", while Su-27 fighter crews conducted simulated dogfights with mock enemy aircraft, engaging in virtual missile firings.

