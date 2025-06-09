Italy and Israeli spyware maker Paragon have ended their contracts following allegations that the spyware was used to spy on critics by hacking their phones.

Both sides confirmed they had parted ways on Monday, though with differing accounts of how the split unfolded, prompting fierce criticism from opposition politicians. Italy’s journalists’ federation, FNSI, has called on prosecutors to open an investigation.

An official with Meta's WhatsApp said in January that the spyware had targeted scores of users, including a journalist and members of a charity organisation.

The government said in February that seven Italians had been targeted. It denied any wrongdoing and said it had asked the National Cybersecurity Agency to investigate.

The Italian intelligence services initially suspended and then terminated the contract with Paragon, a report from the Parliamentary Security Committee said on Monday.

It is unclear when the contract ended. COPASIR noted that on 12 February, the government had told parliament it remained in force.

According to COPASIR, Italy’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies signed contracts with Paragon in 2023 and 2024 and deployed the spyware on a very limited number of targets, with judicial authorisation.

The foreign intelligence service reportedly used it to pursue fugitives and combat illegal immigration, terrorism, organised crime, fuel smuggling, counter-espionage and national security threats.

COPASIR also reported that Mediterranea charity members were surveilled not for their human rights work, but due to concerns about possible links to irregular immigration — again, with government approval.

Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, Meloni’s intelligence coordinator, authorised spyware use on Mediterranea activists Luca Casarini and Beppe Caccia on 5 September 2024, the report said. Mantovano was not immediately available for comment.

Last month, a Sicilian judge ordered six Mediterranea members, including Casarini and Caccia, to stand trial on charges of aiding illegal immigration — the first such prosecution of rescue vessel crew in Italy. All defendants deny any wrongdoing.