Hamas, Fatah agree to jointly run post-war Gaza
The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end Israel's war in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election. / Reuters
December 3, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party and resistance movement Hamas have agreed to create a committee to jointly run post-war Gaza, negotiators from both sides said Tuesday.

Under the plan, which needs Abbas's approval, the committee would be composed of 10 to 15 non-partisan figures with authority on matters related to the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, according to a draft of the proposal.

Following talks in Cairo brokered by Egypt, the two rival factions agreed the committee would administer the Palestinian side of the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt — the territory's only crossing not shared with Israel.

Fatah's delegation, led by central party committee member Azzam al-Ahmad, would return on Tuesday to Ramallah to seek Abbas's final approval, negotiators from both sides said. The Hamas delegation was headed by politburo member Khalil al-Hayya.

Renewed diplomacy

The initiative comes at a time of renewed diplomatic efforts to end Israel's war in Gaza following Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 cross-border attack.

These efforts, led by the United States together with Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, come nearly a week after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into force.

Hamas and Fatah have been bitter rivals since Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election. Despite Hamas’s undisputed election victory, Abbas refused to acknowledge the Palestinian group’s win, which led to a factional infighting between the two groups.

Hamas began governing Gaza in 2007, while the Fatah movement administers the Palestinian Authority and has partial control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

By Baba Umar
