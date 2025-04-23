WAR ON GAZA
90% of homes in besieged Gaza destroyed, damaged — IOM
The International Organization for Migration urged Israel to open entry points as it has a shelter aid ready for displaced Palestinians.
Tel Aviv reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced almost the entire population of the blockaded enclave. / TRT Balkan
April 23, 2025

More than 90 percent of homes in Gaza have been destroyed and damaged, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said, citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as Israel's ongoing war on the enclave plunges civilians deeper into a humanitarian catastrophe.

"With nowhere safe to go, families shelter in unsafe ruins," the agency said on X on Wednesday and urged: "IOM has shelter aid ready—entry points must open NOW."

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army unilaterally resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, shattering a January 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

It has killed over 51,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage. That number has been revised to 62,000.

Tel Aviv also reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced almost the entire population of the blockaded enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

